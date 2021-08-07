Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.980-$3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.54 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.Integra LifeSciences also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.710-$0.740 EPS.

IART stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.43. 443,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,254. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $42.12 and a 1-year high of $77.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 13.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IART shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.36.

In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $400,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.