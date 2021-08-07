Insula Price Up 24.7% Over Last 7 Days (ISLA)

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. During the last seven days, Insula has traded up 24.7% against the dollar. One Insula coin can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001751 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insula has a total market capitalization of $741,473.49 and $991.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Insula alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.59 or 0.00350414 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000209 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000061 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001154 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.47 or 0.00772671 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Insula

ISLA is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,047,337 coins and its circulating supply is 972,160 coins. Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insula’s official website is www.insulainvestments.com . The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Insula Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insula should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insula using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insula Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insula and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.