Inspired Entertainment (INSE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Inspired Entertainment to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of INSE traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 247,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,702. The firm has a market cap of $267.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.74. Inspired Entertainment has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $13.12.

In other Inspired Entertainment news, major shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 6,217,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $57,513,059.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 20.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Inspired Entertainment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist began coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.30.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and numbers games.

