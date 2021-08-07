Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Purchased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 336,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $9,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Insmed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Insmed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Insmed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000.

Get Insmed alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $25.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.52. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.18). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 103.03% and a negative net margin of 190.36%. The firm had revenue of $45.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. Insmed’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.