Insider Selling: Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) President Sells $3,006,468.30 in Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total value of $3,006,468.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of TYL opened at $494.01 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $319.58 and a one year high of $498.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $458.20.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 price objective (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $829,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,512,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 235,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,949,000 after buying an additional 10,536 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

