Insider Selling: Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CFO Sells 7,962 Shares of Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CFO Sydney Carey sold 7,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $167,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sydney Carey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

On Wednesday, July 7th, Sydney Carey sold 3,305 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $72,710.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Sydney Carey sold 2,187 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $48,114.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Sydney Carey sold 12,681 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $242,207.10.

On Monday, June 14th, Sydney Carey sold 100 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,200.00.

Shares of SUMO stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.69. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.89 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUMO. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,335,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SUMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.