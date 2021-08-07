Insider Selling: Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) General Counsel Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $869,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $61.94 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $62.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.29, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $65,642,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,711,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,691 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $61,710,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $29,258,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 783,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,493,000 after purchasing an additional 485,061 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on REXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Capital One Financial raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

