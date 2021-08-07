Insider Selling: PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Sells $452,696.94 in Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder sold 13,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $452,696.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Thilo Schroeder sold 52,860 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total transaction of $1,895,031.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Thilo Schroeder sold 8,724 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $311,970.24.

On Monday, July 26th, Thilo Schroeder sold 4,839 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $172,897.47.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Thilo Schroeder sold 200 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $7,122.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Thilo Schroeder sold 5,100 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $182,580.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Thilo Schroeder sold 7,487 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $266,986.42.

On Monday, May 24th, Thilo Schroeder sold 22,095 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $796,082.85.

On Monday, May 10th, Thilo Schroeder sold 1,787 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $63,742.29.

NASDAQ PMVP opened at $36.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). On average, analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PMVP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PMV Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

