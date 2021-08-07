Insider Selling: NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) EVP Sells 4,916 Shares of Stock

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $213.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.70. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $117.25 and a fifty-two week high of $216.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 33.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,052,312,000 after buying an additional 3,205,472 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $816,762,000 after buying an additional 1,725,655 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 78.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $489,779,000 after buying an additional 1,070,050 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 109.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,555,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $313,084,000 after buying an additional 811,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $897,392,000 after buying an additional 718,833 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

