Insider Selling: MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Sells $647,270.00 in Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.27, for a total value of $647,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $647,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $748.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $585.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.44. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.34 and a 1 year high of $1,315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

MSTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. William Blair began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $501.56.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $611,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $203,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 865.0% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 57.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

