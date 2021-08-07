Insider Selling: MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Sells $647,270.00 in Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.27, for a total value of $647,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $647,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of MSTR stock opened at $748.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $585.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.44. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.34 and a 1 year high of $1,315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.
MSTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. William Blair began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $501.56.
About MicroStrategy
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
