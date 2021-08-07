Insider Selling: KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,961.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

KALV opened at $19.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.77 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.31. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 274,768 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 56,605 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,096 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KALV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

