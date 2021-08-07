Insider Selling: Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Sells $156,599.10 in Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $156,599.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $159,317.40.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $155,320.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $156,475.00.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $28.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.10.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

JNPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,641,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $76,288,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,008,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,434,000 after buying an additional 1,515,769 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 359.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,742,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,130,000 after buying an additional 1,363,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 239.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,580,424 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,032,000 after buying an additional 1,114,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

