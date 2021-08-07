Insider Selling: IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Major Shareholder Sells 1,800 Shares of Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $396,108.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Fibre Devices Ltd Ip also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 16th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 5,044 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total value of $1,060,248.80.
- On Tuesday, June 1st, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 4,074 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $855,784.44.
- On Friday, May 28th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.04, for a total value of $2,625,500.00.
- On Tuesday, May 25th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 3,382 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.05, for a total value of $710,389.10.
- On Thursday, May 20th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total value of $2,513,250.00.
- On Friday, May 7th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $1,989,097.15.
Shares of IPGP opened at $181.55 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $149.51 and a twelve month high of $262.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.54.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have recently commented on IPGP. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.40.
About IPG Photonics
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
