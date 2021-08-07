Insider Selling: IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Major Shareholder Sells 1,800 Shares of Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $396,108.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fibre Devices Ltd Ip also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 5,044 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total value of $1,060,248.80.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 4,074 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $855,784.44.

On Friday, May 28th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.04, for a total value of $2,625,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 3,382 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.05, for a total value of $710,389.10.

On Thursday, May 20th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total value of $2,513,250.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $1,989,097.15.

Shares of IPGP opened at $181.55 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $149.51 and a twelve month high of $262.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.54.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IPGP. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.40.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

