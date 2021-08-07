Insider Selling: GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) Director Sells $249,600.00 in Stock

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) Director Ben Errez sold 192,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $249,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GBOX stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.71. GreenBox POS has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $20.78.

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GreenBox POS had a negative return on equity of 145.10% and a negative net margin of 100.06%. The company had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of GreenBox POS in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of GreenBox POS during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of GreenBox POS during the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenBox POS during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenBox POS during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenBox POS Company Profile

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

