Insider Selling: Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) CAO Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Discover Financial Services stock traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,211,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,817. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.83. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $48.92 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.56.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DFS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.41.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.