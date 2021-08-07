Insider Selling: Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Director Sells $34,679.20 in Stock

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Director Douglas Wells Brown sold 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $34,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, June 7th, Douglas Wells Brown sold 15,714 shares of Data I/O stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $95,698.26.

On Friday, June 4th, Douglas Wells Brown sold 2,900 shares of Data I/O stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $18,154.00.

DAIO opened at $6.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.27 million, a PE ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.29. Data I/O Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAIO. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Data I/O by 28.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 301,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in Data I/O by 78.5% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 89,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 39,576 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Data I/O during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Data I/O by 26.6% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Data I/O by 20.4% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

