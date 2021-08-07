Insider Selling: Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Sells 9,975 Shares of Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) insider Keith Layden sold 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,610 ($112.49), for a total transaction of £858,847.50 ($1,122,089.76).

LON:CRDA opened at GBX 8,724 ($113.98) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £12.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7,569.08. Croda International Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 5,762 ($75.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,956 ($117.01).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a GBX 43.50 ($0.57) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,700 ($74.47) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC raised shares of Croda International to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 6,100 ($79.70) to GBX 8,600 ($112.36) in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,600 ($99.29) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,400 ($96.68) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 9,400 ($122.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,450 ($110.40).

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

