Insider Selling: Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) SVP Sells $490,050.00 in Stock

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $490,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kurt F. Gallo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of Crane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $485,000.00.

NYSE:CR opened at $98.70 on Friday. Crane Co. has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $99.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.69.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Crane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Crane by 31.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 41,673 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Crane by 40.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Crane by 355.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 326,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,376,000 after purchasing an additional 255,049 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

