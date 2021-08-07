Insider Selling: Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $53,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CSTR opened at $21.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.15. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 12.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 9.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,208,000 after buying an additional 29,083 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 119.5% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 54,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 29,640 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 33.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the first quarter worth $6,206,000. 37.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capstar Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

