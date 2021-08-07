Insider Selling: ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Director David L. Sites sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $28,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ACNB opened at $28.78 on Friday. ACNB Co. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $33.74. The company has a market cap of $250.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.18.

Get ACNB alerts:

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 28.23%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACNB. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in ACNB during the 2nd quarter worth $1,562,000. CM Management LLC bought a new position in ACNB during the 1st quarter worth $996,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ACNB by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 543,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,918,000 after purchasing an additional 31,769 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ACNB by 220.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ACNB during the 1st quarter worth $504,000. 24.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.