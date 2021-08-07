Insider Buying: International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT) Insider Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2021

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT) insider Caroline Gulliver acquired 2,000 shares of International Biotechnology Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 724 ($9.46) per share, with a total value of £14,480 ($18,918.21).

Shares of IBT opened at GBX 721.50 ($9.43) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £298.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. International Biotechnology Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 669 ($8.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 862 ($11.26). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 732.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a GBX 14.20 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. International Biotechnology Trust’s payout ratio is 0.16%.

International Biotechnology Trust Company Profile

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for International Biotechnology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Biotechnology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.