Insider Buying: International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT) Insider Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT) insider Caroline Gulliver acquired 2,000 shares of International Biotechnology Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 724 ($9.46) per share, with a total value of £14,480 ($18,918.21).

Shares of IBT opened at GBX 721.50 ($9.43) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £298.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. International Biotechnology Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 669 ($8.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 862 ($11.26). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 732.48.

Get International Biotechnology Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a GBX 14.20 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. International Biotechnology Trust’s payout ratio is 0.16%.

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for International Biotechnology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Biotechnology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.