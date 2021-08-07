Insider Buying: FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Insider Buys £51,600 in Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) insider Peter Lynas acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £51,600 ($67,415.73).

LON:FGP opened at GBX 90.05 ($1.18) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85. FirstGroup plc has a one year low of GBX 35.69 ($0.47) and a one year high of GBX 101.30 ($1.32). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 82.66.

Several analysts have weighed in on FGP shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.85) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on FirstGroup from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 81.60 ($1.07).

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

