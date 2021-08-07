Insider Buying: Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Director Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Director Manuel Kadre acquired 50,000 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of BHG stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.92. 1,617,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,069. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). Equities analysts predict that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth about $858,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth about $3,744,520,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth about $191,000.

BHG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Bright Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

