Insider Buying: Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) Insider Purchases 5 Shares of Stock

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) insider Nick Keveth purchased 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,802 ($36.61) per share, with a total value of £140.10 ($183.04).

Nick Keveth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Avon Rubber alerts:

On Monday, July 5th, Nick Keveth purchased 6 shares of Avon Rubber stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,699 ($35.26) per share, with a total value of £161.94 ($211.58).

On Monday, June 7th, Nick Keveth purchased 5 shares of Avon Rubber stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,901 ($37.90) per share, with a total value of £145.05 ($189.51).

LON:AVON opened at GBX 2,820 ($36.84) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,701.15. Avon Rubber p.l.c. has a 52-week low of GBX 2,408 ($31.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,650 ($60.75). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55. The company has a market capitalization of £874.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Avon Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.39%.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price objective on shares of Avon Rubber in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Avon Rubber Company Profile

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.