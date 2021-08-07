Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inseego Corp. is a provider of software-as-a-service and solutions for the Internet of Things. The company sells telematics solutions under the Ctrack brand, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery and usage-based insurance platforms. It also sells business connectivity solutions and device management services through Novatel Wireless, Inc. and Feeney Wireless. Inseego Corp., formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc., is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.25.

INSG opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. Inseego has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $21.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.43. The company has a market cap of $943.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.55.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.81 million. Inseego’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Inseego will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $50,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,589.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Inseego by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inseego in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 52.2% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Inseego by 131.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 40,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inseego in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 45.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

