Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is a technology company which provides cloud-based data analytics and data-driven intervention platforms for healthcare sector. The company operates through IT and services group. IT operations group manages the process steps from data receipt through to the generation of analytical outputs and services operations group manages the process steps applied to achieve impact through its data-driven intervention platforms. It serves health plans, hospitals, physicians, patients, pharmaceutical companies and researchers. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Inovalon from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Inovalon in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Inovalon from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.50.

INOV opened at $39.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Inovalon has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $39.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 144.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.68.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inovalon will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $617,828.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 472,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Inovalon by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Inovalon by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Inovalon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Inovalon in the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

