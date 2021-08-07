Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Holdings Decreased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Inovalon by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Inovalon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after buying an additional 8,354 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Inovalon by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after buying an additional 562,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Inovalon by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Inovalon from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Inovalon from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inovalon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of Inovalon stock opened at $39.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.68. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $39.28.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $617,828.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 472,778 shares in the company, valued at $15,166,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

