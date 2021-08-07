Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:QTAP) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:QTAP) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.74 and last traded at $28.74. Approximately 5,501 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 17,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.71.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.92.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:QTAP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

