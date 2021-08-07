Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Price Target Increased to $245.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) had its price target upped by Roth Capital from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IIPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $217.38.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded up $11.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.45. The company had a trading volume of 287,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,489. The company has a quick ratio of 280.52, a current ratio of 280.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 64.35 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.31. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $108.50 and a 52-week high of $230.64.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 57.54% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.00%.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,666.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at $487,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,327 shares of company stock worth $158,583. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,311,000 after acquiring an additional 441,031 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 314.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 467,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,162,000 after acquiring an additional 354,551 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 84.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,867,000 after acquiring an additional 88,839 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 73.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,659,000 after acquiring an additional 81,300 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 173.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 92,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after acquiring an additional 58,629 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

