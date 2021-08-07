Innova Tops One Day Trading Volume of $381.00 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 6th. During the last week, Innova has traded down 17% against the US dollar. Innova has a market capitalization of $249,015.05 and approximately $381.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Innova coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000051 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000994 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded up 84.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

