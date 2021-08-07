Injective Protocol (INJ) Price Tops $8.12 on Major Exchanges

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $8.12 or 0.00018348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $265.29 million and $40.01 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Injective Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00055399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015636 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $380.37 or 0.00859089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00099852 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00041082 BTC.

Injective Protocol Profile

INJ is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,655,553 coins. Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Injective Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Injective Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.