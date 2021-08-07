Information Services (TSE:ISV) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Information Services (TSE:ISV) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ISV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Information Services from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Information Services from C$33.00 to C$35.50 in a research note on Friday.

Get Information Services alerts:

Shares of ISV traded down C$0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$29.50. The stock had a trading volume of 14,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,745. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.89. Information Services has a one year low of C$17.20 and a one year high of C$33.87. The stock has a market cap of C$516.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.56, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$39.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$33.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Information Services will post 1.6410286 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Information Services Company Profile

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.