Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.51% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.94.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $20.09 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $20.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.76. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 145,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

