ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:IMGN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.71. 1,268,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,013. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.13. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.33.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.92 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 40.82% and a negative return on equity of 106.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 10,433.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

