IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) Trading 3% Higher

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) shares were up 3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.40 and last traded at $23.40. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.71.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.08.

About IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAF)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

