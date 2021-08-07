Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Raised to $365.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $355.00 to $365.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $386.05.

Illumina stock traded down $18.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $497.24. 831,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,813. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $466.86. Illumina has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a PE ratio of 116.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,524,541.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,343 shares in the company, valued at $17,337,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,267 shares of company stock worth $3,508,916 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,032 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,814 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

