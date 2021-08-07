Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.550-$8.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITW. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $227.88.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $227.73 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $187.53 and a twelve month high of $242.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.60.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

