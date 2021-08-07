Ignis (IGNIS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $939,737.00

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. During the last week, Ignis has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Ignis coin can currently be bought for about $0.0248 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ignis has a total market cap of $18.87 million and $939,737.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ignis alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00048634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00126165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.00155958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,402.36 or 1.01021053 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002879 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $357.27 or 0.00812826 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ignis Profile

Ignis was first traded on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 coins and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 coins. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis . Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignis is an essential part of the Ardor platform. It is the main child chain – fully featured and permissionless for everyday transactions with low fees. All the Ardor platform transaction types and features are available on the Ignis child chain. Furthermore, account specific functions, such as setting account properties and multi-signature configurations (account control), are facilitated exclusively by Ignis but accessible across all child chains. Ignis supports out of the box advanced privacy mechanisms including coin shuffling, and encrypted messages which can be shared securely with third parties. Where did Ignis come from? Ignis was created to demonstrate the easiness of making your tokens based on Ardor. It’s necessary to consider Ignis along with Ardor. The platforms were launched at the beginning of 2018 by the same authors who developed Nxt coin NXT and Ardor. What are the advantages of Ignis? Every business representative working with Ardor can create his cryptocurrency.Ignis is an example of creating such a subsidiary network.Simple smart contracts can be created with a small knowledge in programming,and this will mainly be enough to work with it.Payments can be made autonomously but if it’s necessary to confirm both sides’personalities, confidentiality can be controlled in settings.Use Ignis to experiment and build public applications with all the featuresavailable on the Ardor platform. You don't need any permission, simply installthe software, download the blockchain, get some tokens from an exchange (orexchange with ARDR tokens on-chain) then start using the APIs and coding. Itis really that simple.”

Buying and Selling Ignis

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.