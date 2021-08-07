IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 31.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,115 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,371 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 50.9% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 61.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.04. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.34. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.10 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.45.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

