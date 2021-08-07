IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.39 Million Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CE opened at $155.46 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $98.00 and a 12-month high of $171.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Vertical Research raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.71.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

