IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,652 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.82.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NLOK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

