IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,597 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,012,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,128,000 after buying an additional 2,504,409 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in VICI Properties by 187.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,059,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,970,000 after buying an additional 28,063,460 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in VICI Properties by 7.5% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,448,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,703,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 38.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,082,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 12.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,284,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,555 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

Shares of VICI opened at $30.39 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.04 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 80.49%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

