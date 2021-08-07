IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,742 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the second quarter worth $225,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 2.4% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 78,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 6.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 31,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 46.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 140,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,495,000 after buying an additional 44,774 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock stock opened at $48.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.62, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.24. WestRock has a 52 week low of $27.51 and a 52 week high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WRK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

