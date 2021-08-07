IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys Shares of 6,233 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRL. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,564,000 after buying an additional 861,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at $120,525,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at $130,051,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,620,503,000 after purchasing an additional 221,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,568,000 after purchasing an additional 169,486 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.43.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $118,742.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,061.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,748 shares of company stock worth $3,564,317. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRL opened at $408.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $373.27. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $197.33 and a one year high of $420.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

