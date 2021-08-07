IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 1,272 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 31.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total transaction of $2,615,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,409.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,627 shares of company stock worth $46,908,335 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $453.28 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $489.88.

DPZ opened at $533.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $548.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $477.22.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

