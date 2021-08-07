Idle (IDLE) Price Reaches $6.12 on Major Exchanges

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. One Idle coin can currently be bought for $6.12 or 0.00014134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded up 52.9% against the U.S. dollar. Idle has a total market capitalization of $14.90 million and $167,135.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00047805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00129210 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.25 or 0.00155325 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,294.72 or 0.99999839 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002880 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.36 or 0.00811543 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,434,637 coins. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

