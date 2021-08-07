Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,028 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 115,927.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 20,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Idera Pharmaceuticals news, COO Daniel B. Soland acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 78,843 shares in the company, valued at $93,823.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDRA stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.80. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

