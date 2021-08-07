Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Identiv from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.50.

NASDAQ:INVE opened at $18.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02. Identiv has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $399.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -454.50 and a beta of 1.80.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Identiv had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $22.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.91 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INVE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Identiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Identiv by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Identiv by 180.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Identiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 2,126.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 19,163 shares during the last quarter. 35.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

