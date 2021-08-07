ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Buys 972 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,891 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.5% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 16.0% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of AMZN traded down $31.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,344.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,637,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,470.67.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,060 shares of company stock worth $68,733,589. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,143.89.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
