ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Buys 972 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,891 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.5% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 16.0% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN traded down $31.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,344.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,637,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,470.67.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,060 shares of company stock worth $68,733,589. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,143.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

