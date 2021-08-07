iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.45

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and traded as low as $1.24. iBio shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 1,676,272 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company has a market cap of $278.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -6.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 17.67 and a quick ratio of 17.60.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. iBio had a negative net margin of 895.37% and a negative return on equity of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that iBio, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in iBio by 7.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,038 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iBio by 52.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 17,212 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iBio by 133.3% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in iBio by 19.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 20,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in iBio in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iBio Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. Its pipeline include idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, systemic sclerosis, and scleroderma. The firm operates through the iBio, Inc and iBio CDMO business segments. The company was founded by Robert B.

